PTI distances Imran Khan from 1971 war post, clarifies political context

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf clarified that party founding chairman Imran Khan has nothing to do with controversial tweet about the 1971 war and Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report.

In its defence, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar said Khan does not personally approve every tweet or video posted from his account as former prime minister received backlash from politicians and commentators for peddling hatred among masses.

Gohar said not every post is personally approved by Imran Khan, the recent tweet about 1971 was made in a political context and was not aimed at armed forces.

He later took to social media to address the controversy, saying tweet was shared to shed light on political factors, and reiterated that their narrative is based on political events.

The clarification follows criticism of a tweet from Khan's account that referenced the Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report and the 1971 war.

A sweet shared by Imran Khan's official handle claimed that all 12 copies of Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report had been either stolen or destroyed, and suggested a resemblance between events then and current military-civilian relationship.

Khan's post received significant criticism, especially from government officials. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called out Imran Khan for 'defaming the Pakistan Army'.

PML-N and PPP leaders likened the post to misleading youth amid polarisation.

