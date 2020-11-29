Ex-PM Gillani’ son among 30 PDM workers arrested in Multan

MULTAN – The Multan police on Saturday has arrested ex-Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son Ali Qasim Gillani along with other Pakistan Democratic Movement protesters for leading riots.

According to details, the PDM workers carried out a rally from Gillani House and clashed with police near Chowk Ghanta Ghar. Police, in a bid to stop workers from charging through the barricades set in place to stop PDM rallies which are said to be against the SOP’s of Covid-19.

In the clash, PDM workers tried to lift the containers and other impediments set by police to clear the way for their scheduled rally however, the police cracked down on their riots and arrested the activists.

A case has registered at Multan's Lohari Gate Police Station against the leader and unnamed party workers for violation of newly imposed restrictions.

Chairman Peoples Party Bilawal Zardari in a tweet lambasted at the government for arresting party workers. He wrote PTI’s government is so threaten by PPPs upcoming foundation day in Multan, Punjab. They yet again attacked & arrested our workers including @KasimGillani. We will host PDM on Nov 30 come what may.@AseefaBZ will be reaching to represent me. #JalsaTouHoga

Bilawal in another tweet called PTI government 'fascist' for arresting democratic activists.

Fascist regime continues to arrest Democratic activists in Multan. These puppets are scared of jiyalas. Try as they might they cannot stop PPP from marking our foundation day along with PDM leaders on 30th November.