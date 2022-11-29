Amna Ilyas turns up the temperature with new bold photoshoot

Pakistani actor-supermodel Amna Illyas's charismatic persona and gorgeous glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

The 34-year-old supermodel has an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked alongside her quick wit and humour which are adored by the fans.

Keeping up with the streak of style and glam, the Baaji actor left her followers bedazzled with a bunch of clicks of herself as she donned a stunning beach look. The clicks were aesthetically pleasing and she looked drop-dead gorgeous.

On the work front, Amna Ilyas was recently seen in Gardaab, with Driven, and Mastani in the pipeline.

