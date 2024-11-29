PMDC extends BDS program to five years, aligning with global standards

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has announced the extension of the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) program from four to five years, with the updated curriculum set to take effect from the 2024-25 academic session.

This decision, aimed at harmonizing Pakistan’s dental education with international standards, includes an additional year dedicated to clerkship, followed by a compulsory one-year house job. The initiative seeks to enhance the clinical and practical training of future dental professionals, equipping them with skills that meet global expectations.

Previously, the University of Health Sciences (UHS) in Lahore had pioneered the five-year BDS model in Pakistan. Following the PMDC’s directive, all medical and dental universities across the country will now implement the revised curriculum.

The PMDC’s decision is seen as a significant step forward in elevating the standard of dental education in Pakistan, ensuring graduates are better prepared for both local and international professional demands.