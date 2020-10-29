Punjab sets up Smog Monitoring Cell in Lahore
06:11 PM | 29 Oct, 2020
LAHORE – Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has set up Smog Monitoring Cell in Lahore to analyse the environment situation closely as air quality turned unhealthy in the provincial capital.
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar stated this while chairing a meeting to review the measures taken to deal with smog in the province.
He said traditional kilns are being closed across the province from 7th of next month while Zig Zag technology's kilns will continue work.
He directed concerned authorities to ensure strict implementation of ban on burning tires in factories and residues of crops.
