Punjab sets up Smog Monitoring Cell in Lahore 
Web Desk
06:11 PM | 29 Oct, 2020
Punjab sets up Smog Monitoring Cell in Lahore 
Share

LAHORE – Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has set up Smog Monitoring Cell in Lahore to analyse the environment situation closely as air quality turned unhealthy in the provincial capital.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar stated this while chairing a meeting to review the measures taken to deal with smog in the province.

He said traditional kilns are being closed across the province from 7th of next month while Zig Zag technology's kilns will continue work.

He directed concerned authorities to ensure strict implementation of ban on burning tires in factories and residues of crops.

More From This Category
PTI's Ali Haider Zaidi contracts coronavirus 
09:24 AM | 1 Nov, 2020
73rd Independence Day of Gilgit Baltistan being ...
08:58 AM | 1 Nov, 2020
COVID-19 second wave: NCOC directs to spearhead ...
08:34 AM | 1 Nov, 2020
Govt slashes petrol prices by Rs1.57 per litre ...
11:43 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir arrives in Pakistan, ...
09:45 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
APNS expresses concern over long detention of Mir ...
09:09 PM | 31 Oct, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Stone dairy with an Emirati comic flavor Bin Swelah
10:44 PM | 31 Oct, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr