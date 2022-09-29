Shilpa Shetty redefines dance goals with latest video
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
Source: Shilpa Shetty (Instagram)
Bollywood fashionista Shilpa Shetty's style statements always leave us wanting more because of her killer dance moves and on-point facial expression.

The 47-year-old enjoys the Navratri season with Falguni Pathak's song and was spotted dancing her heart out with one leg as her other leg was fractured earlier while shooting. 

The actress shared her dance video on Instagram. The video immediately caught the eyes on social media.

'It’s the season to be Gujarati! ????♥️????

Dancing (even if it’s on one leg????) on my current favorite song by the Queen of Dandiya @falgunipathak12 ???????? Navratri #garba #Day3 #Vasaldi #festivalsofindia #reelsviral #ColorOfTheDay #blue', captioned Shilpa

Moreover, Shetty has multiple talents including acting, film production, dancing, writing, being a businesswoman, and former model.

She has managed to carve herself a niche in the entertainment industry with constant stellar performances and other philanthropic activities. Shetty is married to Raj Kundra.  

