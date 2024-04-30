Search

Web Desk
08:11 PM | 30 Apr, 2024
New data finds Pakistan's most punctual airline: Here's the answer

KARACHI - Pakistan's airlines are always criticised for poor customer service and delays which disrupts the plans of thousands of passengers each year.

Even though the airlines sometimes fail to live up to their commitments due to weather, operational inefficiency or several other factors, there are still some airlines that prove their mettle and live up to their commitments of excellence and peak performance.

A latest report released by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) highlights the most punctual airline in Pakistan.

In the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) Airlines Ranking Chart for flight punctuality and regularity, Fly Jinnah has clinched the top spot. 

The data measured the operation of flights between July to December last year and found Fly Jinnah to be the most punctual carrier in the country. 

Interestingly, based on 'Least Complaints per 10,000 Passengers’, Fly Jinnah also topped amongst Pakistani airlines for offering the highest quality standard of services to its customers.

According to the latest data, Fly Jinnah achieved an impressive score of 84.47% in flight punctuality, while demonstrating remarkable regularity with a score of 98.37%, reaffirming its commitment to excellence in service delivery.

Moreover, the efficiency of the airline can be gauged from the fact that the airline received on average only 0.347 complaints per 10,000 passengers – the best score amongst Pakistani carriers.

This is not the first time Fly Jinnah has made its mark for being the most punctual airline.  Back in September last year, Fly Jinnah grabbed the top slot with an 87.93% flight punctuality rate while Air Sial stood second with its flight punctuality rate recorded at 86.89% for the period from January to June.

It bears mentioning that Fly Jinnah’, incorporated in Pakistan as an entity that is majority owned by Pakistani citizens who are also sponsors of one of Pakistan’s leading and most diversified business conglomerates, the Lakson Group, is the fourth private national airline of Pakistan, established to contribute to the growth of the nation’s economy by creating new jobs and supporting tourism and hospitality.

Fly Jinnah is widely hailed by travelers owing to its comfort as well as the provision of a sky menu which allows more flexibility in terms of what to choose from from a range of multiple cuisines.

The airline is operated jointly by Lakson Group of Pakistan and Air Arabia Group of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

