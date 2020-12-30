Celebrate kindness and compassion, Harry and Meghan release their first podcast on Spotify

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan have been under the spotlight since their depature from the UK royal family. Lifting up the spirits in this year of crises, the duo released their first podcast on Spotify.

The podcast is a 33-minute episode paying tribute to the health industry and salutes to the people who suffered in the pandemic.

Archewell Audio’s holiday special from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex offers hope, reflection, and honest conversations as we put 2020 behind us and look ahead ✨https://t.co/NlM2LsaP6h — Spotify (@Spotify) December 29, 2020

Harry and Meghan were the dynamic hosts for the episode, as they reflected that the hardships around the globe will end soon, and the new year will be filled with utmost joy. Singer Elton John, producer and actor Tyler Perry, Tennis champion Naomi Osaka and other celebrities, artists and authors also joined the royal couple.

Britain's prince introduced himself: "Hi guys, I'm Harry." saying the podcasts will "bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven't heard before".

The pair thanked healthcare and frontline workers for their sacrifices during 2020:

“From us, I’ll say no matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins,” Meghan said. “Love always wins,” Harry added.

The episode concluded on high notes as the couple’s 19-month-old son, Archie made a guest appearance and wished, “Happy ... New ... Year!”

The inside details of the deal have not been revealed by the company. Launching various productive ventures, and tangled in the legal cases against British tabloids over privacy violations, the royals have had a busy year. Apart from production deal with Netflix, the Suits star narrated a wildlife documentary on Disney+.

The company did not say how much the deal with the royals was worth. Reflecting on their decision of releasing a podcast they revealed:

"What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen".

Markle added that the podcasts will "celebrate kindness and compassion."

Spotify's chief content and advertising business officer, Dawn Ostroff revealed in a statement,

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may live in California, but the power of their voices rests in their status as citizens of the world."

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties in January, and moved with their son Archie to Southern California to live a more independent life - avoiding media attention effectively.

Here is the trailer of the podcast: