Indian troops kill three young Kashmiris in Srinagar

Srinagar – Three young Kashmiris have embraced martyrdom in fresh state terrorism by Indian troops in Srinagar city of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The youth were martyred in Lawaypora area of the city during a cordon and search operation, which was launched by the troops last evening.

The troops also destroyed and damaged several residential houses with explosive material in the area, the KMS reported.

On the other hand, Indian troops fired several gun shots in Lawdara Papchan area of Bandipora district.

Meanwhile, the troops also arrested a youth in Baramulla town.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon