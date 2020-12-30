Accountability court approves 2-day transit remand for Khawaja Asif
Share
ISLAMABAD – An Islamabad accountability court on Wednesday approved two-day transit remand for PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, ordering the anti-graft watchdog to immediately present him before the relevant court in Lahore.
Khawaja, former defence minister, was arrested on Tuesday on four charges, including owning more assets than his reported income can justify, providing false sources of income and accumulating undue assets while in public office.
“In view of the distance between Islamabad and Lahore, transit remand is granted subject to medical fitness as such as the Investigating Officer (IO) is directed to produce the accused before concerned accountability on or before December 31 [Thursday]," Judge Muhammad Bashir ruled while hearing the case.
According to National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Asif hid his illegally gained assets by transferring them to other people’s names. In 1991 he had assets worth Rs5.1 million but in 2018 they were worth Rs221 million.
Before the 2018 general election, the Islamabad High Court had disqualified Asif for holding a foreign iqama (work permit) but the Supreme Court had overturned the order and allowed him to contest the election. He was elected an MNA from NA-73 Sialkot.
Talking to the media outside the Islamabad court, Khawaja Asif said that there have been many attempts to break the PML-N and weaken its supremo Nawaz Sharif over the last two and a half years.
The PML-N lawmaker said he was "100% sure" that Prime Minister Imran Khan was behind his arrest.
NAB arrests PML-N bigwig Khawaja Asif 08:02 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – National Accountability Bureau has arrested Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz stalwart Khawaja Asif ...
- 6.3 earthquake kills 7 in Croatia, leaves others missing01:39 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Rape-murder suspects slapped by lawyers in Lahore court01:11 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Accountability court approves 2-day transit remand for Khawaja Asif12:51 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Indian troops kill three young Kashmiris in Srinagar12:29 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Under-19 Polo Championship 2020-21 commences in Lahore12:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2020
- Gauahar Khan grooves to the beats of Jhalla Wallah at her wedding ...06:54 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Is there anything magical about this cup Maryam Nawaz always holds in ...11:33 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Feroze Khan spills the beans about his comeback and addresses ...05:58 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- How coronavirus affected major sporting events in 202011:51 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Top 5 gaming monitors to buy in Pakistan12:56 PM | 29 Dec, 2020
- Pakistani celebs who left the world in 202006:50 PM | 25 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Pandemic Billionaires from Healthcare07:38 PM | 24 Dec, 2020