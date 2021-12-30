Ghislaine Maxwell found guilty of sex trafficking in Jeffrey Epstein abuse case

NEW YORK – A federal court in the US has found British former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on five of six counts related to her role in Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse of minor girls.

The 60-year-old was arrested on multiple criminal charges related to the trafficking and sexual abuse of young girls. She remained behind bars until her trial began in November 2021 in wake of the sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three related counts of conspiracy.

Maxwell, who is likely to get 65 years in prison, apparently remained straight-faced and looked forward when the verdicts were read however on Wednesday, the court did not set a sentencing date.

She made headlines as the former girlfriend and social companion of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. The American businessman who was convicted of sex offenses counted Prince Andrew and former presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump as buddies before ending life in a New York jail in 2019.

Officials claimed that Ghislaine manipulated girls of tender age and served them up to be sexually abused by Epstein.

One of the victims testified that she was just 14 when Epstein sexually abused her and that sometimes Maxwell was present during this abuse. Another victim maintained that she went to Epstein’s residence over ‘100 times’ from ages 14 to 18.

Ex-employee testifies about sexual harassment by ... 02:30 PM | 17 Nov, 2021 Tatiana Spottiswoode, a former employee of a multinational data and software company Afinity, has testified about being ...

Meanwhile, the convicted maintained her innocence while her lead defense said we firmly believe in Ghislaine’s innocence. We are very disappointed with the verdict. We have already started working on the appeal and we are confident she will be vindicated, the statement reads.