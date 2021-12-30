Punjab announces schedule of matric, intermediate exams

LAHORE – Education boards in Punjab have announced schedules for matric and intermediate examinations in the country’s most populous province.

Reports in local media said the annual examinations of matriculation will start from May 10, 2022, while the intermediate examination will start from June 18, 2022.

Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen has announced the schedule for all the nine boards in the province for the year 2022 including Lahore Board, Bahawalpur Board, DG Khan Board, Faisalabad Board, Gujranwala Board, Multan Board, Rawalpindi Board, and Sargodha Board.

Earlier, the federal education minister said Covid in Pakistan is now under control and the situation is improving rapidly.

Students will not be put in any new exam, nor will there be a smart or short syllabus, nor will there be only exams of optional subjects, but with a full syllabus, there will be exams of all subjects including compulsory and optional ones.

In the previous academic year, the federal government promoted the students of grades 10 and 12 to next classes. Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) observed that it was not possible to conduct supplementary examination of students due to Covid-19 situation in the country, thus, it has been decided to pass all students.

