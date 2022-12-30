Search

SBP’s forex reserves plunge to eight-year low at $5.8b

Web Desk 11:30 AM | 30 Dec, 2022
KARACHI – The State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves on Thursday further declined by $294 million to $5.8 billion — their eight years’ low — making it even more difficult for the country to repay its foreign debts.

Pakistan has been facing a crucial scenario as the reserves are not enough to service its huge foreign debt.

On the other side, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar insists Pakistan will not default, the situation on the ground is not supporting his assertions.

The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves have been persistently falling since the beginning of FY23. Analysts and experts paint a gloomy picture for the state of economy as they believe that the country is close to default. They are not simply ready to buy the finance minister’s statement on default.

In April, when the Imran-led PTI government was replaced by the Shehbaz-led PDM government, the reserves stood at $10.5bn as compared to $5.8bn on Dec 23.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 30, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.5 235.5
Euro EUR 260.4 263
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.5 299.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 65 65.6
Australian Dollar AUD 155.5 156.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168 169.35
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.50
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.95 169.25
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 242.7 244.45
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,400 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 156,680. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 163,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090

