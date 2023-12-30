‘Zindagi’ – Atif Aslam’s new song featuring Saboor Aly is out now!

Atif Aslam stands as an unparalleled icon in the realm of Pakistani music, his meteoric rise initiated by the groundbreaking success of "Doorie" has been unwavering. Throughout his illustrious career, Atif Aslam has maintained an unwavering commitment to excellence, refusing to compromise on the elevated standards he sets for his musical endeavours.

In a testament to his artistic evolution, Atif consistently captivates his fans with a diverse musical palette, always pushing the boundaries of his creativity. His latest release, the enchanting "Zindagi," reaffirms his status as a musical virtuoso. The composition, reminiscent of classical undertones, features the exceptionally talented Saboor Aly, adding another layer of allure to the song.

As the soul-stirring melody of "Zindagi" reverberates, fans have once again found themselves enchanted by Atif Aslam's ability to transcend musical boundaries. The song, a beautiful rendition of Mehdi Hassan's classic, stands as a testament to Atif's prowess in reviving timeless compositions with his unique touch.

The collective response from Atif's admirers has been nothing short of effusive praise, as they express their admiration for the romantic ballad featuring Aly.

On the work front, Atif's recent singles include Thaam Lo for Parwaaz Hai Junoon, In Dinon for Superstar, Anjaana and Mukhra for Kamli, Sang-e-Mah for drama serial Sang-e-Mah, Auliya for Hum Chaar, Jee Len De for Romeo Akbar Walter and Kinna Sona for Marjaavaan.

