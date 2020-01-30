First ever Pak-Africa Trade Conference begins in Kenya today

NAIROBI - A two-day first ever Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference will begin at Nairobi today.

The conference is being hosted jointly by Pakistan and Kenya and will also be attended by dignitaries from other African States.

The Conference will provide an important opportunity for Pakistani and African businesses to interface, identify the areas for enhanced engagement, and develop proposals for customized economic collaboration.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce, Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood will address the Inaugural Session, the Radio Pakistan reported.

During the visit, the Foreign Minister will also hold meetings with the Kenyan leadership including Cabinet Secretaries for Foreign Affairs & International Trade, African Community and Northern Corridor Development.