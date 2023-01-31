Statue made by Pakistani-American visual artist installed outside US court

For the first time, a statue of 'Lady Justice' made by a Pakistani-American artist has received the honour of installation in front of a court in the United States.
New York-based Shahzia Sikander is a Pakistan-born visual artist who later moved to the US. With many impressive projects under her belt, Sikander's latest art piece became the limelight of contemporary art and female representation on the art scene.
The statue, which is placed just outside the New York Appellate Courthouse in Manhattan, "first Department of the Supreme Court of the State of New York—both located in the Flatiron District," is one of its kind.
Sikander's Instagram caption reads, "One of the large-scale sculptures is located on the west side of the park facing Fifth Avenue and can be animated through augmented reality on Snapchat. An accompanying video animation by the artist, also sited in the park, visually intertwines the work's richly symbolic elements."
Steps away at the corner of Madison Avenue and 25th Street, Sikander's second female figure emerges from a lotus on the Courthouse rooftop, the first female figure to adorn one of its plinths as it joins a cohort of historic and religious male lawgivers.
In contrast to the traditional “Lady Justice,” a blindfolded woman upholding scales, Sikander’s figure is active and empowered, standing tall and gazing boldly forward.
View this post on Instagram
Talking to American media, the 54-year-old artist said that this statue was very much needed on a cultural level because the traditional way of presenting power is changing all over the world. The statue is also important in the context of the ongoing debate on women's reproductive rights in the US as the US Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion.
View this post on Instagram
A National College of Arts graduate, Sikander later moved to the United States and attended the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), earning a Master of Fine Arts in Painting and Printmaking in 1995.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 30, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|270
|272.5
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.53
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.09
|802.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|23.51
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.52
KARACHI – The price of gold soared to an all-time high of Rs210,500 on Monday as experts believe the rally has further to go in the coming days.
The price of gold surpassed the Rs200,000 mark per told for the first time in history amid local currency depreciation as the economic crisis worsened.
According to All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 24 carats of gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,500 to reach Rs210,500 while the price of 10 grams settled at Rs180,470 after a surge of Rs1,285.
Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee continued its losing streak against the US dollar, it plummeted to Rs262.60 against the dollar in the interbank market today on Monday, sliding around Rs7 on the first day of the week.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-Jan-2023/rupee-continues-losing-streak-against-us-dollar
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.