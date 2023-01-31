Search

Lifestyle

Statue made by Pakistani-American visual artist installed outside US court

Noor Fatima 01:24 AM | 31 Jan, 2023
Statue made by Pakistani-American visual artist installed outside US court
Source: Shahzia Sikander (Instagram)

For the first time, a statue of 'Lady Justice' made by a Pakistani-American artist has received the honour of installation in front of a court in the United States.

New York-based Shahzia Sikander is a Pakistan-born visual artist who later moved to the US. With many impressive projects under her belt, Sikander's latest art piece became the limelight of contemporary art and female representation on the art scene.

The statue, which is placed just outside the New York Appellate Courthouse in Manhattan, "first Department of the Supreme Court of the State of New York—both located in the Flatiron District," is one of its kind. 

Sikander's Instagram caption reads, "One of the large-scale sculptures is located on the west side of the park facing Fifth Avenue and can be animated through augmented reality on Snapchat. An accompanying video animation by the artist, also sited in the park, visually intertwines the work's richly symbolic elements."⁣

Steps away at the corner of Madison Avenue and 25th Street, Sikander's second female figure emerges from a lotus on the Courthouse rooftop, the first female figure to adorn one of its plinths as it joins a cohort of historic and religious male lawgivers.

In contrast to the traditional “Lady Justice,” a blindfolded woman upholding scales, Sikander’s figure is active and empowered, standing tall and gazing boldly forward.

Talking to American media, the 54-year-old artist said that this statue was very much needed on a cultural level because the traditional way of presenting power is changing all over the world. The statue is also important in the context of the ongoing debate on women's reproductive rights in the US as the US Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion.

A National College of Arts graduate, Sikander later moved to the United States and attended the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), earning a Master of Fine Arts in Painting and Printmaking in 1995.

Pakistani-American actor Farhan Tahir has big plans for Hollywood

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Pakistani student gets highest score in ACCA exam, named for global award

10:29 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

Pakistani celebrities mourn victims of Peshawar blast

09:37 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

Indian actress Bhumi Pednekar sets temperature soaring in dress designed by Pakistani designer

10:43 PM | 29 Jan, 2023

Is Mahira Khan going to star in Pakistani remake of 'Pakeezah'?

09:14 PM | 29 Jan, 2023

Alka Yagnik bags the most streamed YouTube artist of 2022 title

08:36 PM | 29 Jan, 2023

Five Pakistani celebrities featured in Eastern Eye’s 30 Under 30 List

07:56 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Statue made by Pakistani-American visual artist installed outside US ...

01:24 AM | 31 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 30th January 2023

07:44 AM | 30 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 30, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 270 272.5
Euro EUR 275.75 278.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 313 316
U.A.E Dirham AED 69.75 70.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 67.25 67.9
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 644.19 652.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 187.5 189.7
China Yuan CNY 35.71 36.11
Danish Krone DKK 35.38 35.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 30.94 31.29
Indian Rupee INR 2.97 3.08
Japanese Yen JPY 2.53 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 793.09 802.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 57.02 57.62
New Zealand Dollar NZD 156.69 158.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 24.46 24.75
Omani Riyal OMR 629.39 637.39
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 66.54 67.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 184.38 186.38
Swedish Korona SEK 23.51 23.81
Swiss Franc CHF 263.01 265.51
Thai Bhat THB 7.38 7.52

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of gold soared to an all-time high of Rs210,500 on Monday as experts believe the rally has further to go in the coming days.

The price of gold surpassed the Rs200,000 mark per told for the first time in history amid local currency depreciation as the economic crisis worsened.

According to All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 24 carats of gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,500 to reach Rs210,500 while the price of 10 grams settled at Rs180,470 after a surge of Rs1,285.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee continued its losing streak against the US dollar, it plummeted to Rs262.60 against the dollar in the interbank market today on Monday, sliding around Rs7 on the first day of the week.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-Jan-2023/rupee-continues-losing-streak-against-us-dollar

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: