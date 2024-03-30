Search

Pakistan

Eid holidays for schools in Punjab; check latest update

03:13 PM | 30 Mar, 2024
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Holidays are announced for all public and private schools on the eve of Eidul Fitr every year and these are expected to begin on April 9 this year.

Eidul Fitr is celebrated by Muslims across the world, including Pakistan to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. 

The festival is expected to fall on April 10, 2024 in Pakistan as scientific observations indicate sighting of Shawwal crescent moon on 29th of Ramadan this year. However, the final decision about the Eidul Fitr will be taken by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee. 

The Punjab government is yet to issue details about public holidays for schools but it is expected that the educational institutions will remain closed from April 9 to April 14 if Eid falls on April 10.

If there is 30-day Ramadan, the school holidays in Sindh will observe holidays from April 10 till 14 as Eid would fall on April 11. 

So, the schools in Punjab are expected to observe 5 to 6 holidays on the eve of the Eidul Fitr. Details about the confirmed schedule of holidays will be updated as soon as a notification is issued by the government.

Facebook Comments

Gold & Silver

04:33 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Gold prices see whooping increase in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 30 Mar 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee inches up against US dollar in open market on 30 March 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.40 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.9 280.9
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.61 755.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.14 919.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.56 172.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 721.86 729.86
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

