Eid holidays for schools in Punjab; check latest update

LAHORE – Holidays are announced for all public and private schools on the eve of Eidul Fitr every year and these are expected to begin on April 9 this year.

Eidul Fitr is celebrated by Muslims across the world, including Pakistan to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

The festival is expected to fall on April 10, 2024 in Pakistan as scientific observations indicate sighting of Shawwal crescent moon on 29th of Ramadan this year. However, the final decision about the Eidul Fitr will be taken by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

The Punjab government is yet to issue details about public holidays for schools but it is expected that the educational institutions will remain closed from April 9 to April 14 if Eid falls on April 10.

If there is 30-day Ramadan, the school holidays in Sindh will observe holidays from April 10 till 14 as Eid would fall on April 11.

So, the schools in Punjab are expected to observe 5 to 6 holidays on the eve of the Eidul Fitr. Details about the confirmed schedule of holidays will be updated as soon as a notification is issued by the government.