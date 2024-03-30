Punjab police official suspended for flying kite

FAISALABAD – An official of Punjab police was suspended in Faisalabad after he was spotted flying a kite in a viral video despite ban on it.

The viral video shows a policeman flying the kite on a roof while others can be seen standing nearby him and no one barring it from violating the law.

Faisalabad CPO said the viral video was some days old, adding that a policeman has been suspended while an application has been sent to police headquarters for an action against other officials.

It is recalled that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has issued stern orders to curb kite flying across the province.

She had issued the orders after a youth was killed by kite string while riding a motorcycle in Faisalabad.