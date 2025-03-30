Myanmar Earthquake claims 1,644 Lives so far as rescue efforts race against time

NAYPYIDAW – Myanmar witnessed one of the most disastrous earthquakes on Friday, causing widespread destruction and a tragic loss of life as the death toll reached over 1600, with officials warning that the number could rise to ten thousand as hundreds are still under rubble.

The quake’s epicenter was located just outside Mandalay, the second-largest city in Southeast Asian, and the tremor sent shockwaves across the region. In Bangkok, more than 600 miles from the quake’s epicenter, a 30-story building under construction collapsed, adding to the overall devastation.

Massive Search and rescue operations are underway, as teams rush to find survivors amid the ruins of collapsed apartment buildings, monasteries, and mosques. Volunteers and emergency workers are pouring into Mandalay, although hopes of finding survivors are rapidly fading. Rescue worker Ko Thien Win appealed for heavy machinery, such as excavators, to assist in the search.

Thousands of people are preparing for long periods without power, while medical facilities are overwhelmed with dead bodies and injured. Streets in the city were filled with ambulances transporting injured patients to facilities with available space.

The earthquake particularly affected areas along Sagaing Fault, which runs through the central part of the country, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Roads are impassable, and power lines have been brought down. As Myanmar’s military junta faces increasing pressure from ongoing civil conflict and internal instability, the earthquake has only compounded the challenges faced by the country.

International aid efforts are underway, with neighboring countries offering assistance. Beijing sent rescue team, equipped with life-detection tools and drones, to assist in the search for survivors. South Korea pledged $2 million in aid for the victims, and Malaysia has dispatched two teams of 50 personnel to support relief efforts.

Despite this international help, the military junta’s isolation and ongoing sanctions could complicate the distribution of aid.

The impact of the earthquake has been felt beyond Myanmar’s borders, with tremors reaching neighboring countries such as Bangladesh, Vietnam, and southern China. In Ruili, near the Myanmar border, reports of injuries have surfaced as the quake’s effects rippled through the region.