Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Myanmar Earthquake claims 1,644 Lives so far as rescue efforts race against time

Myanmar Earthquake Claims 1644 Lives So Far As Rescue Efforts Race Against Time

NAYPYIDAW – Myanmar witnessed one of the most disastrous earthquakes on Friday, causing widespread destruction and a tragic loss of life as the death toll reached over 1600, with officials warning that the number could rise to ten thousand as hundreds are still under rubble.

The quake’s epicenter was located just outside Mandalay, the second-largest city in Southeast Asian, and the tremor sent shockwaves across the region. In Bangkok, more than 600 miles from the quake’s epicenter, a 30-story building under construction collapsed, adding to the overall devastation.

Massive Search and rescue operations are underway, as teams rush to find survivors amid the ruins of collapsed apartment buildings, monasteries, and mosques. Volunteers and emergency workers are pouring into Mandalay, although hopes of finding survivors are rapidly fading. Rescue worker Ko Thien Win appealed for heavy machinery, such as excavators, to assist in the search.

Thousands of people are preparing for long periods without power, while medical facilities are overwhelmed with dead bodies and injured. Streets in the city were filled with ambulances transporting injured patients to facilities with available space.

The earthquake particularly affected areas along Sagaing Fault, which runs through the central part of the country, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Roads are impassable, and power lines have been brought down. As Myanmar’s military junta faces increasing pressure from ongoing civil conflict and internal instability, the earthquake has only compounded the challenges faced by the country.

International aid efforts are underway, with neighboring countries offering assistance. Beijing sent rescue team, equipped with life-detection tools and drones, to assist in the search for survivors. South Korea pledged $2 million in aid for the victims, and Malaysia has dispatched two teams of 50 personnel to support relief efforts.

Despite this international help, the military junta’s isolation and ongoing sanctions could complicate the distribution of aid.

The impact of the earthquake has been felt beyond Myanmar’s borders, with tremors reaching neighboring countries such as Bangladesh, Vietnam, and southern China. In Ruili, near the Myanmar border, reports of injuries have surfaced as the quake’s effects rippled through the region.

7.7-magnitude earthquake jolts Myanmar, casualties feared

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 30 March 2025 Sunday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.3 282
Euro EUR 301.5 304.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361.5 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 176.5 178.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.7 745.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.85 198.25
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.87 1.93
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.9 906.4
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.57 63.17
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.73 160.73
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.4 26.7
Omani Riyal OMR 722 730.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search