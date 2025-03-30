Saudi Arabia, UAE celebrate Eidul Fitr today with Grand Prayers at Holy Mosques

RIYADH – Eidul-Fitr 2025 also remains a split festive ocassion as parts of the world, including Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, are observing Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadan.

The event, akin to previous years, saw massive congregational prayers at the holiest sites of Masjid al-Haram in Mecca and Masjid an-Nabawi in Medina. Millions of Muslims gathered to mark the occasion, with Imam Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais leading the Eid sermon and prayers at Masjid al-Haram, while Imam Sheikh Abdullah conducted the prayers at Masjid an-Nabawi (SAW).

Eid 2025

The celebration is also being observed in other parts of countries including Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Turkey, Russia, and France, where Muslim communities gathered for prayers and festivities.

As most of the world celebrates Eid today, Pakistan, India, Indonesia, and Brunei will observe Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday.

Muslim communities in the United Kingdom and the United States remain divided, with some celebrating today and others waiting until Monday, as they follow different moon sighting practices.