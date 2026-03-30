What Happens If US tries to capture Iran’s Oil Heartland, Kharg Island?

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump hinted at possibility of seizing Kharg Island, Iran’s critical oil export hub, a controversial idea he first had decades ago.

In his interview with British media, POTUS suggested he is still considering the move, sending shockwaves through global energy markets and international diplomacy.

The notion dates back to 80s, during the final stages of the Iran-Iraq War, when oil tankers were under relentless attack and fears of a global supply shock loomed. At the time, US forces were deployed to protect shipping lanes, absorbing the heavy military costs. Trump, then businessman, argued in newspaper ads that if the US was safeguarding Gulf oil flows, it should also profit, with Kharg Island as the focal point.

Why is Iran’s Kharg Island so vital?

For the unversed, Kharg Island handles roughly 90% of Iran’s crude exports, making it the backbone of the country’s oil trade. Oil revenues from Kharg fund Iran’s economy, state operations, military campaigns, and regional influence.

Disabling it would hit both Iran’s financial and military capacity, representing a form of economic warfare. Alternative export routes exist but cannot match its scale or efficiency. Capturing the island would require sustained military operations, risking prolonged conflict and Iranian counterattacks.

Analysts warn that striking Kharg could cripple Iran’s export capacity, putting intense pressure on its leadership. Some experts, however, see Trump’s remarks as strategic signaling, high-stakes move to raise the pressure and influence negotiations rather than a prelude to immediate action.

Any attempt to seize the island exposes US forces to missile, drone, and naval strikes. Under international law, taking control of another nation’s economic lifeline could be considered an act of war, complicating alliances and diplomacy.

It should be noted that disruption at Kharg could trigger Iranian retaliation, especially in Strait of Hormuz, which remained in news, for being chokepoint for global oil flows. Oil markets could spike dramatically, and regional tensions could spiral out of control.