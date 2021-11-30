Pakistan calls for ‘fully equipped’ global accord to fight pandemics
Web Desk
03:08 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
Pakistan calls for ‘fully equipped’ global accord to fight pandemics
Share

GENEVA – Amid a global alert over the new Omicron variant, Pakistan has called for a fully equipped and adequately resourced global health security framework that responds effectively to future pandemics.

Speaking during a special three-day meeting of the World Health Organization’s governing body on Monday, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations Offices in Geneva, Khalil Hashmi said that the enjoyment of the highest attainable standards of health is one of the fundamental rights of every human being.

The World Health Assembly meeting was convened to decide on the issue of a so-called “pandemic treaty”.

The coronavirus pandemic, he said, had exposed the fragilities of and gaps in the existing global health security architecture: its governance and legal framework as well as how challenges of resource and capacity constraints have impeded enforcement.

“This special session is therefore significant in charting a path, hopefully, towards a robust, resilient, equitable and effective international response to prevent, prepare for and respond to future pandemics,” the Pakistani envoy said.

Pakistan, Ambassador Hashmi said shared WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’ concerns that the lack of sharing of COVID-19 related medical countermeasures has hindered the collective ability to prevent infections and save lives.

In this regard, he urged countries opposing a waiver of intellectual property protections at the World Trade Organization (WTO) to revisit their positions and align their support for a future instrument.

“The gap between the two approaches must be bridged, to save lives now and in the future,” the Pakistani envoy said.

He outlined some of the essential elements that should be incorporated into a future instrument or a framework.

“Let us re-affirm our commitment to a fully equipped and adequately resourced global health security architecture that responds effectively to future pandemics and contributes to the achievement of the goal of universal health coverage by the end of this decade,” Ambassador Hashmi added.

More From This Category
Supreme Court grants bail to MNA Ali Wazir
01:35 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
IHC CJ directs Rana Shamim to submit written ...
12:20 PM | 30 Nov, 2021
Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar criticises own govt for ...
11:04 AM | 30 Nov, 2021
Pakistan offers to host OIC summit on Afghanistan
09:36 AM | 30 Nov, 2021
Coronavirus takes 10 more lives in Pakistan
08:37 AM | 30 Nov, 2021
Mob sets police station on fire in Pakistan over ...
11:45 PM | 29 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed spark marriage rumours
02:04 PM | 30 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr