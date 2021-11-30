Vernon Philander pens heartfelt good-bye message for Pakistan team
DHAKA – Former South African fast bowler, Vernon Philander, has thanked Pakistan cricket team and management for showing support and love during his short service as team’s bowling consultant.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had appointed Philander on an interim basis before the T20 World Cup. His contract was due to expire by the end of November but he had to leave early from Bangladesh on the fourth day of the first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh amid fears of travel restriction due to coronavirus new variant, Omicron.
The former fast bowler wrote a heartfelt message in Urdu language to extend gratitude to the team management and players.
“My last two months with the Pakistan team, which started from Lahore before the T20 World Cup, have been wonderful. During this time all the players showed an excellent response and the team management encouraged me a lot,” Philander wrote on Twitter.
آئی سی سی مینز ٹی ٹونٹی ورلڈ کپ سے قبل لاہور سے شروع ہونے والا میرا پاکستان کرکٹ ٹیم کے ساتھ گزرا دو ماہ کا عرصہ نہایت شاندار رہا.— Vernon Philander (@VDP_24) November 30, 2021
اس دوران تمام کھلاڑیوں نے بہترین رسپانس دیا اور ٹیم منیجمنٹ نے میری بہت حوصلہ افزائی کی.
آپ سب کی محبت کا شکریہ. pic.twitter.com/vnpVgJVv5X
