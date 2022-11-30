Ayeza Khan rocks chic look in new viral pictures

Ayeza Khan has proved from time to time that she is a star fashionista and impeccable performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.

Apart from her films, the Laapata star is quite a globe trotter and her enthralling Instagram feed is proof of her adventures and family vacation sneak peeks.

As the most followed celebrity on Instagram is in the US to spend vacation with family, she has been sharing adorable photos with her family. This time around, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star has shared a couple of photos and she looks stunning in western wear.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor tied the knot in 2014 and have two children daughter Hoorain, and son Rayan Taimoor.