Pakistan to make studying Holy Prophet’s life in Grade 7-9 compulsory 

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said a law will be passed making it compulsory for the students of grade 7 to 9 to study the life and teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He stated this while addressing the concluding session of National Rehmatul Lil Alameen Conference in connection with Eid Milad un Nabi (SAWW) celebrations in Islamabad on Friday.

He said the Holy Prophet made unparalleled accomplishments which no other person can achieve. He said study of Seerat un Nabi (SAWW) will help the students better understand the personality of the Holy Prophet (SAWW) and teachings of Islam.

Prime Minister Imran Khan says Pakistan will take the lead in engaging with the leaders of the Muslim world to effectively counter the surge of Islamophobia in the western world.

The premier said the European countries have no understanding of our religious sentivities and it is our responsibility to get them understood. He said he has already written letters to the heads of Muslim countries and he will personally contact them to evolve a common strategy against Islamophobia.

The Prime Minister said we also believe in freedom of expression but hurting the sentiments of others under its garb is not permissible.

Imran Khan said Pakistan was carved out with the vision to build it on the principles of State of Madina. He said we are confronting problems today because unfortunately we deviated from the ideology of founding fathers.

Earlier, addressing the conference, Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said we can address the issues faced by society including climate change by taking guidance from the teachings of Hazrat Muhammad Sallaallaho Alaihe Wa Sallam Khatim-un Nabiyeen.