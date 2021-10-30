Pakistani celebrities sparkle at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night

The Filmfare Middle East Achievers was a glamorous extravaganza this year with the majority of entertainment vicinity including Bollywood, Arabic, and Pakistani stars present at the award show.

Honouring the likes of Kajol, Mohamed Ramadan, Sajal Aly, and Mahira Khan among others, the ceremony took place at Dubai’s Meydan on October 28.

Dazzling away, Pakistani stars graced the show with unparallel charm and enthusiasm. Spreading like wildfire, gorgeous clicks of Mahira, Sheheryar Munawar, Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir rubbing shoulders with foreign stars like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, boxer Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makdoom went viral.

Moreover, celebrities including Ayesha Omar, Ejaz Aslam, Maya Ali and Faysal Quraishi were also spotted shinning brightly at the award show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selfie Tv (@selfietv1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ModelingPakistan (@modeliingpakistan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roznamcha.pk offical (@roznamcha.pk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faysal Quraishi (@faysalquraishi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maliha Rehman (@maliharehman1)