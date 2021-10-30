Pakistani celebrities sparkle at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night
03:20 PM | 30 Oct, 2021
Pakistani celebrities sparkle at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night
The Filmfare Middle East Achievers was a glamorous extravaganza this year with the majority of entertainment vicinity including Bollywood, Arabic, and Pakistani stars present at the award show.

Honouring the likes of Kajol, Mohamed Ramadan, Sajal Aly, and Mahira Khan among others, the ceremony took place at Dubai’s Meydan on October 28.

Dazzling away, Pakistani stars graced the show with unparallel charm and enthusiasm. Spreading like wildfire, gorgeous clicks of Mahira, Sheheryar Munawar, Sajal and Ahad Raza Mir rubbing shoulders with foreign stars like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, boxer Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makdoom went viral.

Moreover, celebrities including Ayesha Omar, Ejaz Aslam, Maya Ali and Faysal Quraishi were also spotted shinning brightly at the award show.

Sheheryar Munawar leaves public enraged following ... 02:07 PM | 30 Oct, 2021

Breaking barriers and socializing with artists of a neighbouring country seems pretty challenging on the outlook but ...

