Man kills mother and sisters for opposing his love marriage in Sanghar

SANGHAR – A man killed his family members for not allowing him for a love marriage with a girl in an area of Sanghar, one of the largest districts in Sindh.

The incident took place in Ali Jan Murree area where the suspect lost his temper and opened fired on the family, resulting in death of his mother, two sisters and a brother-in-law.

The suspect fled from the scene after killing them, police said, adding that raids are being conducted to arrest him.

A rescue official said the bodies have been shifted to a hospital for further procedure.

The incident is completely different from those usually reported in Pakistan in love marriage cases wherein the couple is murdered by their family members.

Earlier this year, a couple hailing from Hangu was murdered in the federal capital of Islamabad for love marriage.

The incident occurred in Pind Parian village in the limits of Tarnol police station. The victims were identified as Mardana Bibi and Shoaib.

Authorities said the couple had tied the knot of their own choice that hand enraged their families. They had gotten a shelter a home in Islamabad but the suspects managed to find them.

The suspects killed them by using a sharp-edged weapon and fled from the scene. The bodies have been shifted to hospital for further procedure.

In June, two sisters were killed by own father, brother and relatives for love marriage.

