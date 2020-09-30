Vice Admiral Amjad Niazi appointed new Pakistan Navy chief

ISLAMABAD - Vice Admiral Amjad Niazi will be succeeding Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi after President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday approved his elevation to the office on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The new naval chief will assume the charge on October 6, 2020, local media reported.

Vice Adm Niazi, the CNS designate, will stand promoted to the rank of admiral from the day he takes over the new post.

Earlier today, outgoing CNS Admiral Mahmood Abbasi on his farewell visit, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters (GHQ).

The COAS thanked CNS for his services to the nation during a long and illustrious career, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

On arrival at GHQ, the CNS was presented Guard of Honour at Yadgar-e-Shuhada.