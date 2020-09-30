PTI’s Firdous Naqvi resigns as Sindh opposition leader
KARACHI – Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi has tendered his resignation from the post, Governor Imran Ismail confirmed on Wednesday.
Naqvi had formally submitted his request to step down from the post the day he had apologised for his remarks against the PTI, Prime Minister Imran Khan and power minister Omar Ayub.
"On ethical grounds, he has handed in his resignation to me," said Ismail, adding: "The prime minister has yet to accept his resignation."
I would like to apologise to all INSAFIANS— Firdous Naqvi (@Fsnaqvi) September 18, 2020
My intention was to say I am going to complain about the energy minister and SSGC to the PM On hearing the recording words are not exactly conveying that.
My apologies to my leader. Who is the most committed & upright man I have met.
The 64-year-old was made the Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly on September 24, 2018. He has been a member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, since August 2018.
