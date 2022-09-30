TikTok removes 113 million videos to protect minors on the platform

Web Desk
11:42 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
TikTok removes 113 million videos to protect minors on the platform
Source: File Photo
Share

TikTok, one of the most famous and used social media applications, made shocking revelations of removing a whopping amount of videos violating its guidelines during a recent report.

The app's officials reported that more than 113 million videos have been taken down between the pride of April and June of this year in accordance with the company’s quarterly transparency report 2022. Although the number is 113 million, it represents just 1 percent of total videos uploaded during the three-month period.

The report stated that the common reason for removal was the violation of TikTok's policies around minor safety. Other reasons included illegal activities, regulated goods, adult nudity and sexual activities. The company said it utilizied the automated tools, and human review to sift through content causing violations.

According to multiple media outlets, about 15,351,388 videos were taken down from Pakistan with a proactive removal rate of 98.7 percent, 97.4 percent for removals before 24 hours, and 97.3 percent for takedowns before any views.

For the record, Pakistan ranks second for the largest volume of videos taken down by TikTok. The United States of America topped the list with nearly 18 million videos removed.

For the unversed, TikTok has more than one billion global users, although digital rights experts believe that more transparency is crucial in a market like Pakistan where the app faced four bans between October 2020 and November 2021.

Probe initiated as TikTok star’s video inside ... 10:19 AM | 29 Sep, 2022

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board has launched an investigation as a TikTok star Faizan filmed clips inside its ...

More From This Category
Spanish family's 1058 years of combined age ...
09:16 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
Meta invites Pakistan to marketing summit 2022
07:19 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
PITB signs agreement with UBL as ...
06:45 PM | 30 Sep, 2022
This Pakistani toddler holds 22 records
11:46 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
KSIB issues strict community guidelines to combat ...
09:34 PM | 29 Sep, 2022
Pakistan FM Bilawal Bhutto calls on Afghan ...
02:17 PM | 29 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fawad Khan plans to quit drama industry
10:48 PM | 30 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr