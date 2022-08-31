Imran Khan condemns torture on Haleem Adil Sheikh in Sindh police custody

09:12 AM | 31 Aug, 2022
Source: PTI (Twitter)
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has strongly condemned alleged torture meted out to Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh by police during custody.

A day earlier, a district and sessions court sent the provincial opposition leader to jail on judicial remand in a land grabbing case as he was arrested by Anti-Encroachment Force minutes after he was released on bail in the terrorism case.

PTI shared a video of Sheikh on its official Twitter handle in which he could be heard saying that an investigation officer tortured him and strangled him.

“There is a rod in my leg but police officials hurt it causing infection on my leg,” Sheikh said while he was brought to the court on wheelchair.

Perturbed by the video, Imran Khan strongly condemned the torture on his party leader by Sindh police.

“Pakistan is in the grip of a bunch of criminals. These mafias know they will meet their political end in the elections InshaAllah; hence using every mafia type tactic to scare our people,” Khan wrote on Twitter.

In July, the Anti-corruption Establishment, Sindh (ACE) had arrested Sheikh in a property transfer case from Jamshoro. He had also been arrested by ACE during the same month in Lahore but he was released on protective bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC), which had declared the detention “unlawful”.

