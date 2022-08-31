Price of onions, tomatoes hits historic high as floods disrupt supplies
LAHORE – The prices of onions, tomatoes and other vegetables have surged to a historic level as recent relentless floods and rains disrupted supply and damaged crops, causing shortage in the markets.
Reports said that the price of one kilogram onions has been increased to Rs400 while tomatoes are being sold over Rs400 per kg, disturbing the household budget of common people.
The prices of utensils are also likely to go up in the market, while Pakistan would also face a decline in exports as 60% of cotton crops damaged due to floods and abnormal monsoon rains.
Meanwhile, the federal government has allowed the import of onions and tomatoes from neighbouring producers Iran and Afghanistan to ensure price stability in the market.
The Ministry of Commerce announced the decision at a meeting chaired by Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar. The minister also reviewed the availability of tomatoes and onions in the country.
The participants of the meeting said that the country would face a shortage of onions and tomatoes in the next three months, adding: “Current flooding has damaged crops and a shortage and hike in prices is expected.”
On the other hand, a proposal is reportedly also under consideration to allow the import of onions and tomatoes from India.
