High courts cannot exercise suo motu jurisdiction, rules SC

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court of Pakistan ruled on Tuesday that high courts could not exercise the suo motu jurisdiction as it vests only with the top court under Article 184 of the Constitution.
Justice Ijazul Ahsan issued an eight-page verdict on a petition filed by a company against the Peshawar High Court’s decision to impose ban on the export of poultry and dairy products, saying the ban caused colossal losses to its business. The high court also ordered the provincial government to form a committee to review the prices of the poultry and dairy products.
It was also argued that the high court could not have interfered in policy matters of the executive by ordering the formation of committees to review livestock prices based on formula provided by the court. It further said the import and export is federal subject and the court overstepped its jurisdiction in the case.
The apex court, in its ruling, pointed out several flaws in the PHC verdict, saying: “The learned High Court has not cited any law or precedent on the basis of which it exercised suo motu jurisdiction.
“It is pertinent to mention here that the learned High Court was not competent to even fix the prices of products. The only course of action available to it, if necessary, was to direct the Government to do what it is required to do under the law in case its officials/functionaries were not doing that. The High Court, under Article 199, cannot devise a formula for pricing. Doing so is not permitted under the law and does not fall in the domain of the Courts and goes against the principle of trichotomy of powers envisaged under the Constitution,” read the ruling.
“The high court could only pass appropriate and lawful orders on matters which have a direct nexus with the lis before it and could not overstep or digress therefrom.”
The PHC order not only goes against the mandate of Article 199 but is also against settled principles of law, the SC ruling said while setting aside the high court’s verdict.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee finally ended its losing streak against US dollar on Tuesday, gaining Rs4.43 after massive depreciation over the last week.
During the intra-day trading, the rupee was hovering at 266.75 with an appreciation of around 1.07 percent as talks between Pakistan and IMF underway for a stalled bailout programme.
Earlier on Monday, the rupee plunged by Rs7 and the greenback touched all-time high of Rs272. Last week, the local currency dropped by Rs24.54 in the interbank market – the largest single-day depreciation in more than two decades.
Finance experts linked the rupee’s recovery to exporters offloading some of their proceeds as remittances and export continued days after dollar cap was removed.
The country of over 220 million is facing a worst economic crisis with the forex reserved held by the country’s central bank remaining at critical $3.68 billion which were not enough to cover a month's import.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs205,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 182,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
