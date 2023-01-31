Michael Jackson's nephew to essay ''King of Pop'' in upcoming biopic

Speculation around who would protray late American pop singer Michael Jackson in his biopic have been making headlines intriguing many people for quite some time, and now the producers have found the answer.
According to the Lionsgate studio, the 26-year-old nephew of the Smooth Criminal crooner — Jaafar Jackson — will essay the protagonist.
Jaafar is the son of Michael's older brother, Jermaine Jackson, who is also a singer and producer by profession.
“Jaafar embodies my son," said the mother of 'the King of Pop', Katherine Jackson.
"It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers," she added.
"Michael will explore the complicated man who became the King of Pop,” Lionsgate said in a statement.
"The film will include 'all aspects' of his life and his most noteworthy performances that set him on the path to becoming an icon in the musical world."
Produced by Graham King, the Antoine Fuqua directorial will start its production this year. Both the director and producer said that Jaafar had the god-gifted ability to essay his beloved uncle.
“It was clear that he is the only person to take on this role,” King stated in a news release, adding how he "cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson.”
View this post on Instagram
Despite the biopic kicking off, Lionsgate has yet to directly address one of the most controversial aspects of the Billie Jean singer's story — his trial on child sex abuse charges in 2005, and additional allegations against the singer featured in the 2019 documentary, Leaving Neverland.
In 2005, Jackson was acquitted by a California jury in the sex abuse case involving a 13-year-old boy. Fast forward to 2019, the Dan Reed directorial documentary followed the accounts of Wade Robson and James Safechuck who claimed they were befriended by Jackson and were abused by the late star from ages 7 and 10, respectively, in the early 1990s.
In 2020, a California appeals court ruled that the two men could continue their claims through a lawsuit, though, the lawsuit ended with the Jackson family denying the allegations, ultimately winning the appeal that year.
With multiple accolades and a huge impact left on Hollywood, Jackson had an untimely death in 2009 at the age of 50. His smash hit albums include the 1982 Thriller which featured the title song as well as Billie Jean and others.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee finally ended its losing streak against US dollar on Tuesday, gaining Rs4.43 after massive depreciation over the last week.
During the intra-day trading, the rupee was hovering at 266.75 with an appreciation of around 1.07 percent as talks between Pakistan and IMF underway for a stalled bailout programme.
Earlier on Monday, the rupee plunged by Rs7 and the greenback touched all-time high of Rs272. Last week, the local currency dropped by Rs24.54 in the interbank market – the largest single-day depreciation in more than two decades.
Finance experts linked the rupee’s recovery to exporters offloading some of their proceeds as remittances and export continued days after dollar cap was removed.
The country of over 220 million is facing a worst economic crisis with the forex reserved held by the country’s central bank remaining at critical $3.68 billion which were not enough to cover a month's import.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-Jan-2023/gold-continues-to-shine-hits-all-time-high-of-rs210-500-in-pakistan
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs205,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 182,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.