Michael Jackson's nephew to essay ''King of Pop'' in upcoming biopic

Speculation around who would protray late American pop singer Michael Jackson in his biopic have been making headlines intriguing many people for quite some time, and now the producers have found the answer.

According to the Lionsgate studio, the 26-year-old nephew of the Smooth Criminal crooner — Jaafar Jackson — will essay the protagonist.

Jaafar is the son of Michael's older brother, Jermaine Jackson, who is also a singer and producer by profession.

“Jaafar embodies my son," said the mother of 'the King of Pop', Katherine Jackson.

"It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers," she added.

"Michael will explore the complicated man who became the King of Pop,” Lionsgate said in a statement.

"The film will include 'all aspects' of his life and his most noteworthy performances that set him on the path to becoming an icon in the musical world."

Produced by Graham King, the Antoine Fuqua directorial will start its production this year. Both the director and producer said that Jaafar had the god-gifted ability to essay his beloved uncle.

“It was clear that he is the only person to take on this role,” King stated in a news release, adding how he "cannot wait for the world to see him on the big screen as Michael Jackson.”

Despite the biopic kicking off, Lionsgate has yet to directly address one of the most controversial aspects of the Billie Jean singer's story — his trial on child sex abuse charges in 2005, and additional allegations against the singer featured in the 2019 documentary, Leaving Neverland.

In 2005, Jackson was acquitted by a California jury in the sex abuse case involving a 13-year-old boy. Fast forward to 2019, the Dan Reed directorial documentary followed the accounts of Wade Robson and James Safechuck who claimed they were befriended by Jackson and were abused by the late star from ages 7 and 10, respectively, in the early 1990s.

In 2020, a California appeals court ruled that the two men could continue their claims through a lawsuit, though, the lawsuit ended with the Jackson family denying the allegations, ultimately winning the appeal that year.

With multiple accolades and a huge impact left on Hollywood, Jackson had an untimely death in 2009 at the age of 50. His smash hit albums include the 1982 Thriller which featured the title song as well as Billie Jean and others.