International Human Rights Foundation finds loopholes in Imran Khan’s conviction in cipher case

03:18 PM | 31 Jan, 2024
Source: @IHRF_English

ISLAMABAD – The International Human Rights Foundation has expressed concerns over conviction for PTI founder Imran Khan and his second Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case, saying basic principles of justice were disregard in the process.

A day earlier, Pakistan's former prime minister and Qureshi were given a 10-year prison sentence in cipher case, after a special court found them guilty of leaking state secrets.

Judge Abu Alhasnaat Zulqurnain of special court announced the verdict in Adiala Jail on Tuesday. PTI founder and his second in line Shah Mahmood Qureshi faced the high profile case for allegedly retaining and communicating a classified diplomatic cable sent by Pakistan’s ambassador to US.

The international rights body in a statement said it had conducted a meticulous review of the legal proceedings against Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

“Our findings reveal a disturbing disregard for the basic principles of justice and due process. We note with deep concern the lack of basic procedural safeguards in their trials. The denial of access to their chosen legal counsel, the closure of the trial to the public and the prohibition of cross-examination of prosecution witnesses are flagrant violations of rights enshrined in international law, including the right to a fair trial and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty,” reads the statement.

It added that the charges against Khan and Qureshi appear to be grossly exaggerated, adding that the “allegations remain unproven and suggest a political undertone to their prosecution”.

Such practices not only undermine the credibility of the legal system, but also violate the principles of justice and fairness at the heart of international human rights law. The lack of transparency and impartiality in the conduct of these trials casts a long shadow over the rule of law and the administration of justice in the country concerned, it added.

The International Human Rights Foundation unequivocally called for the immediate quashing of the trial proceedings against Imran Khan and Qureshi.

“We call for the withdrawal of all charges and their immediate release from custody. We also call for a thorough and impartial investigation to determine the criminal liability of those involved in orchestrating this miscarriage of justice,” it added.

