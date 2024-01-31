International Human Rights Foundation finds loopholes in Imran Khan’s conviction in cipher case

ISLAMABAD – The International Human Rights Foundation has expressed concerns over conviction for PTI founder Imran Khan and his second Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case, saying basic principles of justice were disregard in the process.
A day earlier, Pakistan's former prime minister and Qureshi were given a 10-year prison sentence in cipher case, after a special court found them guilty of leaking state secrets.
Judge Abu Alhasnaat Zulqurnain of special court announced the verdict in Adiala Jail on Tuesday. PTI founder and his second in line Shah Mahmood Qureshi faced the high profile case for allegedly retaining and communicating a classified diplomatic cable sent by Pakistan’s ambassador to US.
The international rights body in a statement said it had conducted a meticulous review of the legal proceedings against Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi.
“Our findings reveal a disturbing disregard for the basic principles of justice and due process. We note with deep concern the lack of basic procedural safeguards in their trials. The denial of access to their chosen legal counsel, the closure of the trial to the public and the prohibition of cross-examination of prosecution witnesses are flagrant violations of rights enshrined in international law, including the right to a fair trial and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty,” reads the statement.
It added that the charges against Khan and Qureshi appear to be grossly exaggerated, adding that the “allegations remain unproven and suggest a political undertone to their prosecution”.
Such practices not only undermine the credibility of the legal system, but also violate the principles of justice and fairness at the heart of international human rights law. The lack of transparency and impartiality in the conduct of these trials casts a long shadow over the rule of law and the administration of justice in the country concerned, it added.
The International Human Rights Foundation unequivocally called for the immediate quashing of the trial proceedings against Imran Khan and Qureshi.
“We call for the withdrawal of all charges and their immediate release from custody. We also call for a thorough and impartial investigation to determine the criminal liability of those involved in orchestrating this miscarriage of justice,” it added.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 31, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
On Wednesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.74
|744.74
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|899.78
|908.75
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.59
|323.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
