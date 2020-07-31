CPEC Authority chief announces start of another key operation at Gwadar port

ISLAMABAD – China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa said on Friday that a ship carrying 17,000 tons DAP docked at Gwadar port.

In a tweet, he said it is for the first time that “bagging of bulk cargo been done locally instead of foreign ports”.

Explaining operations at Gwadar port, Bajwa further said that the DAP fertilizer is being transported to Afghanistan on 550 trucks.

60% via Chamman.1st time bagging of bulk cargo been done locally instead of foreign ports.Local employment generated& transport business boosted

He said that the port has generated local employment, besides boosting transport business in Pakistan.