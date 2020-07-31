PHA Lahore, SA Group sign MoU to develop Urban Forests

LAHORE – Parks and Horticulture Authority, Lahore and SA Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop Urban Forests at allocated sites.

This MOU states that PHA has designated SA Group as it's sole facilitator to develop It's 52 allocated sites as Urban Forests.

This initiative has been well understood by the aforementioned, and both PHA Lahore and SA Group are determined to improve the environment with this initiative.

In the signing ceremony, PHA Lahore was represented by Chairman Yasir Gilani while SA Group was by its CEO Shoaib Afzal Malik.