PHA Lahore, SA Group sign MoU to develop Urban Forests
08:22 PM | 31 Jul, 2020
Share
LAHORE – Parks and Horticulture Authority, Lahore and SA Group signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop Urban Forests at allocated sites.
This MOU states that PHA has designated SA Group as it's sole facilitator to develop It's 52 allocated sites as Urban Forests.
This initiative has been well understood by the aforementioned, and both PHA Lahore and SA Group are determined to improve the environment with this initiative.
In the signing ceremony, PHA Lahore was represented by Chairman Yasir Gilani while SA Group was by its CEO Shoaib Afzal Malik.
- Mera Mandir, Meri Marzi10:41 AM | 1 Aug, 2020
- President Alvi for remembering poor, needy during Eid celebrations10:00 AM | 1 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan nears 279,000 cases of coronavirus – 5,956 confirmed dead09:46 AM | 1 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan celebrates Eid-ul-Azha08:25 AM | 1 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan says forces responded to unprovoked Afghan fire in ...10:39 PM | 31 Jul, 2020
Madonna’s coronavirus post flagged, then removed by Instagram
04:10 PM | 31 Jul, 2020
- 6 skin care products you need to start using before your 30s03:30 PM | 31 Jul, 2020
- Meera's request for financial aid approved by Punjab government03:10 PM | 31 Jul, 2020
- Ellen DeGeneres apologizes to talk show staff after complaints of ...02:25 PM | 31 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020