20 tolas of gold recovered from toilet at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials have recovered around 20 tolas of gold from a toilet at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.

The gold hidden in mobile phone boxes was concealed in the toilet for the international arrivals after it was smuggled from Dubai on International Airlines (PIA) flight PK284.

The precious yellow metal has been handed over to the customs officials by the CAA.

The consignment was recovered by the CAA official named Faisal, who has also been recommended for reward for displaying honesty.

This is not the first time that Peshawar airport authorities have seized gold as in 2018 they confiscated a huge cache of gold after recovering it from a passenger reached Pakistan from Dubai.

The seized gold had been concealed skillfully inside the luggage.