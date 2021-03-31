20 tolas of gold recovered from toilet at Peshawar airport

05:39 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
20 tolas of gold recovered from toilet at Peshawar airport
Share

PESHAWAR – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials have recovered around 20 tolas of gold from a toilet at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.

The gold hidden in mobile phone boxes was concealed in the toilet for the international arrivals after it was smuggled from Dubai on International Airlines (PIA) flight PK284.

The precious yellow metal has been handed over to the customs officials by the CAA.

The consignment was recovered by the CAA official named Faisal, who has also been recommended for reward for displaying honesty.

This is not the first time that Peshawar airport authorities have seized gold as in 2018 they confiscated a huge cache of gold after recovering it from a passenger reached Pakistan from Dubai.  

The seized gold had been concealed skillfully inside the luggage.

Pakistan sells $2.5 billion of bonds after IMF ... 04:52 PM | 31 Mar, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan sold $2.5 billion dollar bond in a key test of investor sentiment after the resumption of $6 ...

More From This Category
Shaukat Tareen likely to become PM’s new aide ...
07:25 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
PML-N wants to win Karachi by-polls with Miftah ...
06:51 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Dr Tahirul Qadri’s sister dies in Jhang
06:05 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet in Peshawar for ...
05:10 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
Pakistan sells $2.5 billion of bonds after IMF ...
04:52 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
NCOC to probe Tariq Bashir Cheema and family's ...
07:05 PM | 31 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Humayun Saeed responds to marriage proposal from Indian fan
06:40 PM | 31 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr