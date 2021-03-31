20 tolas of gold recovered from toilet at Peshawar airport
Share
PESHAWAR – The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials have recovered around 20 tolas of gold from a toilet at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.
The gold hidden in mobile phone boxes was concealed in the toilet for the international arrivals after it was smuggled from Dubai on International Airlines (PIA) flight PK284.
The precious yellow metal has been handed over to the customs officials by the CAA.
The consignment was recovered by the CAA official named Faisal, who has also been recommended for reward for displaying honesty.
This is not the first time that Peshawar airport authorities have seized gold as in 2018 they confiscated a huge cache of gold after recovering it from a passenger reached Pakistan from Dubai.
The seized gold had been concealed skillfully inside the luggage.
Pakistan sells $2.5 billion of bonds after IMF ... 04:52 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan sold $2.5 billion dollar bond in a key test of investor sentiment after the resumption of $6 ...
- Croatian diver sets Guinness World Record by holding breath ...07:52 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
- Shaukat Tareen likely to become PM’s new aide on finance07:25 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
- NCOC to probe Tariq Bashir Cheema and family's COVID-19 vaccination ...07:05 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
- PM Imran resumes duties from Bani Gala after recovery from Covid-1907:03 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
- PML-N wants to win Karachi by-polls with Miftah Candy!06:51 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
- Brainchild Pakistan pays tribute to all its Wonder Women!05:30 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
- Ertugrul's Engin Altan to star as Ottoman admiral in upcoming Turkish ...06:18 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
- Syra Yousaf and Shahroz Sabzwari return to set for film shoot04:35 PM | 31 Mar, 2021
- PM Imran replies to Modi’s letter on Pakistan Day08:15 PM | 30 Mar, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021