Dr Tahirul Qadri’s sister dies in Jhang

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s (PAT) chief, renowned Islamic scholar Dr. Tahirul Qadri’s elder sister passed away Tuesday night in Jhang.

The funeral prayers, which were led by the PAT chief’s son Dr Hassan Mohiuddin Qadri, for the deceased were offered today

Tahirul Qadri could not attend the funeral prayers of his sister as he is currently in Canada.

Political leaders and people from different walks of life have expressed condolence over the demise of the Qadri’s elder sister.