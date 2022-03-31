TikTok star Alishbah Anjum’s new dance video goes viral

TikTok star Alishbah Anjum is ruling hearts due to her attractive looks and charismatic persona and this time around, her sizzling dance moves have become the talk of the town.

Recently, the social media sensation was spotted dancing at a family wedding and her killer dance moves have been garnering compliments. Following the footsteps of her sister Jannat Mirza, Alishbah looked equally stunning as she twirled and danced her heart out.

Dressed in a beautiful outfit, she grooved to the peppy number Rafta Rafta and posted beautiful pictures and videos on her social media handle that left her admirers dazzled.

Anjum is no stranger to compliments and this time she is winning the hearts of millions of people through her dancing video and exquisite beauty

On the work front, TikTok star Alishbah Anjum made her debut in the music video “Ishq” with Sarmad Qadeer.