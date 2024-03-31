Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Pakistan

Is Pakistani govt considering to extend tenure of Chief Justice for three years?

Web Desk
09:14 AM | 31 Mar, 2024
Is Pakistani govt considering to extend tenure of Chief Justice for three years?
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Justice Qazi Faez Isa's term as Chief Justice of Pakistan is set to end in October 2023 and media reports suggest incumbent government's move to extend the tenure of the country's top judge for another three years. 

A report shared by ARY News said Sharif-led government is planning to extend tenure of Chief Justice of Pakistan for three years as CJP's retirement date is October 25, 2024.

The news channel quoting sources claimed that the federal government will introduce amendments to Constitution to extend CJP's tenure.

lt further said a member of a committee has started working for the constitutional amendment, and the final decision will be made after Senate polls.

As per the Constitution, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and other Supreme Court judges are appointed by the President under Article 175A. Article 179 specifies that a Supreme Court judge holds office until they turn 65, unless they resign or are removed according to the Constitution.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, the next senior judge, will now likely become the next CJP after Justice Isa's retirement. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

11:05 AM | 31 Mar, 2024

Has Pakistani govt announced four public holidays for Eid Ul Fitr?

11:22 AM | 31 Mar, 2024

Christian community in Pakistan celebrates Easter today

10:38 AM | 31 Mar, 2024

Attack on oil company convoy kills one, injures over dozen in ...

09:42 AM | 31 Mar, 2024

Eidul Fitr 2024: Punjab announces nine holidays for schools

09:14 AM | 31 Mar, 2024

Is Pakistani govt considering to extend tenure of Chief Justice for ...

11:25 PM | 30 Mar, 2024

Kites, string banned in Karachi for two months

Pakistan

05:30 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Youm-e-Ali: Public holiday announced in Sindh on April 1

06:23 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Public holiday announced in Sindh on April 4

02:43 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

PIA air hostess arrested at Toronto airport

11:06 AM | 30 Mar, 2024

KFC Pakistan outlet vandalized, torched by fiery protesters in Mirpur ...

05:14 PM | 28 Mar, 2024

Married woman raped on pretext of Dubai visa in Islamabad

05:25 PM | 30 Mar, 2024

Toba Tek Singh incident: Man confesses to raping sister before ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:22 AM | 31 Mar, 2024

Christian community in Pakistan celebrates Easter today

Gold & Silver

04:33 PM | 29 Mar, 2024

Gold prices see whooping increase in Pakistan

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 31 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in open market on March 31, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.85 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 31 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.1 280.85
Euro EUR 301.45 304.45
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.4
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 747.61 755.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.25 206.45
China Yuan CNY 38.74 39.14
Danish Krone DKK 40.3 40.7
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.55 35.9
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.14 919.14
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 59.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.56 172.56
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.19 26.49
Omani Riyal OMR 721.86 729.86
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.89 27.19
Swiss Franc CHF 313.78 316.28
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: