Is Pakistani govt considering to extend tenure of Chief Justice for three years?

ISLAMABAD – Justice Qazi Faez Isa's term as Chief Justice of Pakistan is set to end in October 2023 and media reports suggest incumbent government's move to extend the tenure of the country's top judge for another three years.
A report shared by ARY News said Sharif-led government is planning to extend tenure of Chief Justice of Pakistan for three years as CJP's retirement date is October 25, 2024.
The news channel quoting sources claimed that the federal government will introduce amendments to Constitution to extend CJP's tenure.
lt further said a member of a committee has started working for the constitutional amendment, and the final decision will be made after Senate polls.
As per the Constitution, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and other Supreme Court judges are appointed by the President under Article 175A. Article 179 specifies that a Supreme Court judge holds office until they turn 65, unless they resign or are removed according to the Constitution.
Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, the next senior judge, will now likely become the next CJP after Justice Isa's retirement.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in open market on March 31, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
