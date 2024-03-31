Is Pakistani govt considering to extend tenure of Chief Justice for three years?

ISLAMABAD – Justice Qazi Faez Isa's term as Chief Justice of Pakistan is set to end in October 2023 and media reports suggest incumbent government's move to extend the tenure of the country's top judge for another three years.

A report shared by ARY News said Sharif-led government is planning to extend tenure of Chief Justice of Pakistan for three years as CJP's retirement date is October 25, 2024.

The news channel quoting sources claimed that the federal government will introduce amendments to Constitution to extend CJP's tenure.

lt further said a member of a committee has started working for the constitutional amendment, and the final decision will be made after Senate polls.

As per the Constitution, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) and other Supreme Court judges are appointed by the President under Article 175A. Article 179 specifies that a Supreme Court judge holds office until they turn 65, unless they resign or are removed according to the Constitution.

Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, the next senior judge, will now likely become the next CJP after Justice Isa's retirement.