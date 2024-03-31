Eidul Fitr 2024: Punjab announces nine holidays for schools

LAHORE – The government in Punjab has announced nine-day holiday for Daanish schools on account of Eidul Fitr 2024.

Eid holidays will start on April 6 (Saturday) on Eid ul Fitr celebrations and schools will remain closed until April 14 (Sunday).

Extended Eid holidays were announced to allow students enough time for preparations and to participate in the festivities.

Eidul Fitr Holidays 2024

Over the weekend, a notification surfaced online, suggesting four holidays on Eid. It said the government is considering 4-day holiday from April 9 to April 12, along with the usual weekend holidays on Saturday and Sunday.

The notification was fake, as the government has not made any announcement for Eid holidays.

Eid holidays usually start a day earlier to allow individuals ample time for preparations and to partake in the joyous festivities.\

This year, Eid holidays are expected to start from April 9 (Tuesday) to April 12 (Friday), coupled with weekend holidays on Saturday and Sunday.