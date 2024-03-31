Eidul Fitr 2024: Punjab announces nine holidays for schools

LAHORE – The government in Punjab has announced nine-day holiday for Daanish schools on account of Eidul Fitr 2024.
Eid holidays will start on April 6 (Saturday) on Eid ul Fitr celebrations and schools will remain closed until April 14 (Sunday).
Extended Eid holidays were announced to allow students enough time for preparations and to participate in the festivities.
Over the weekend, a notification surfaced online, suggesting four holidays on Eid. It said the government is considering 4-day holiday from April 9 to April 12, along with the usual weekend holidays on Saturday and Sunday.
The notification was fake, as the government has not made any announcement for Eid holidays.
Eid holidays usually start a day earlier to allow individuals ample time for preparations and to partake in the joyous festivities.\
This year, Eid holidays are expected to start from April 9 (Tuesday) to April 12 (Friday), coupled with weekend holidays on Saturday and Sunday.
Pakistani rupee remains largely stable against US dollar in open market on March 31, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.1 for buying and 280.85 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|280.85
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
