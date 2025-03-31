Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Karachi weather update for Eidul Fitr holidays

KARACHI – The weather in southern port city of Karachi is expected to remain hot and dry during the days of Eidul Fitr 2025.

According to the pakistan Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in the city today, Monday, was recorded at 19°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to range between 35°C to 37°C.

The humidity level in the city is currently 26%, and it is expected to drop to between 10% to 20% in the evening.

In Balochistan, the weather in Quetta valley and surrounding areas is clear, dry, and slightly cold.

The meteorological department also stated that in the northern areas of Balochistan, the weather is slightly cold, while in the southern areas, it remains hot.

Today, most districts in Balochistan are expected to experience dry weather, with hot conditions in the southern districts.

The first day of Eid is being celebrated across Pakistan today, March 31, with religious zeal and fervor.

Eid congregations were held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all villages, towns and cities.

Special prayers were offered in the Eid sermons for development and prosperity of the country and liberation of Muslim territories, including Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and Palestine.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 30 March 2025 Sunday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.3 282
Euro EUR 301.5 304.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 361.5 365
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 176.5 178.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.7 745.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.85 198.25
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen JPY 1.87 1.93
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.9 906.4
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.57 63.17
New Zealand Dollar NZD 158.73 160.73
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.4 26.7
Omani Riyal OMR 722 730.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.28 76.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
 

