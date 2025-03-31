Gas supply schedule for Eidul Fitr 2025 announced

KARACHI – The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has released the schedule for gas supply during the holidays of Eidul Fitr 2025.

The SSGC spokesperson said gas will be available all the three days of eid with full pressure until midnight.

He has advised residents to contact the SSGC’s helpline at 1199 in case of any complaint regarding disruption in gas supply.

Earlier, the company had assured public in Karachi of uninterrupted gas supply for Sehri and Iftar preparations.

It had announced that the gas would be available between 3am and 9am for Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and 3:30pm and 10pm for Iftar preparation.

The first day of Eid is being celebrated across Pakistan today, March 31, with religious zeal and fervor.

Eid congregations were held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all villages, towns and cities.

Special prayers were offered in the Eid sermons for development and prosperity of the country and liberation of Muslim territories, including Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and Palestine.