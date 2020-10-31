Asim Azhar recites naat on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal

LAHORE - Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was celebrated with great religious zeal and fervor across the country on Friday.

Several Pakistani celebs took to Instagram to wish Eid Milad un Nabi to all their fans and followers.

To celebrate the occasion, singer Asim Azhar also posted a video of himself reciting a beloved na’at in his melodious voice.

View this post on Instagram 12 Rabi Ul Awwal Mubarak ???????? A post shared by Asim Azhar (@asimazhar) on Oct 30, 2020 at 8:44am PDT

The comments section under the post was flooded with praises for the talented musician.

The ‘Tera Woh Pyar’ crooner recently celebrated his 24th birthday with his close friends and family.

