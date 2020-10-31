Ogra proposes cut in petroleum prices for November 
Web Desk
01:41 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Saturday proposed a decrease of Rs 2 per liter in prices of petrol and diesel amid downward trend in international market. 

In the summary, the authority has also suggested the government to maintain the prices of the petroleum produce by not revising them, local media reported. 

A final decision in this regard will be taken by the Ministry of Finance after getting approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan. 

The new prices will be announced tonight and will be applicable for the next 15 days. In the outgoing month of October, the government had not revised the prices of the petroleum products. 

