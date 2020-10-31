Ogra proposes cut in petroleum prices for November
Share
ISLAMABAD - Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Saturday proposed a decrease of Rs 2 per liter in prices of petrol and diesel amid downward trend in international market.
In the summary, the authority has also suggested the government to maintain the prices of the petroleum produce by not revising them, local media reported.
A final decision in this regard will be taken by the Ministry of Finance after getting approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The new prices will be announced tonight and will be applicable for the next 15 days. In the outgoing month of October, the government had not revised the prices of the petroleum products.
- ‘Pakistan stands with the Turkish nation’: PM Imran offers ...04:54 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
- PDM Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman meets Ayaz Sadiq in Lahore04:31 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
- PML-N leader Abdul Qadir Baloch resigns over differences between ...04:28 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
-
- realme named as fastest growing smartphone brand to reach 50 mln ...02:28 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
- Sana Javed exposes fake Twitter account01:04 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
- Harvey Weinstein sued by Miriam Haley for sexual assault12:29 PM | 31 Oct, 2020
- Aisha Malik celebrates her daughter's first birthday11:05 AM | 31 Oct, 2020
- Life of Holy Prophet (PBUH) is beacon of light for whole universe: ...09:03 AM | 30 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan up 6 places on Global Hunger Index 202004:18 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- Top 6 Pakistani dramas that are on everyone’s watch list12:21 PM | 17 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran asks Tiger Force volunteers to regularly check eatables’ ...05:08 PM | 11 Oct, 2020