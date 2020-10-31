Stone dairy with an Emirati comic flavor Bin Swelah

Bin Swelah Is one of the youngest comedian influencers, and he has achieved so much at such a young age; and all of this because of his dedication towards the media industry. He also makes an appearance in an Arabic movie.

Tell us something about your origin

I am from Dubai UAE. I started making videos at a very young age, so I have such a huge following now. For me, education is more than studying in a school or college. For me, it is the constant experience that you gain in your life.

Tell us about your success story

I have a huge following on my YouTube channel as well as on my Instagram page. My niche is a comic comedian actor, and the videos are related to comedy content, which leads to me being famous. The fame went further when I appeared in a few music videos and did a few collabs with some celebrities like Omar Hassan and some other top UAE comedian-actor All these celebrities have added more to my fame.

What’s your next goal in life?

I have achieved most of what I always aimed for, but there is still much more to achieve. I have made big progress in my career right now since I will make appearances in an Arabic movie. I want to achieve much more than that in my life, so my struggle is never-ending

So this was the brief interview with the young comedian-actor who has achieved more at the mere age of 23.