COVID-19 second wave: NCOC directs to spearhead strict enforcement of SOPs
ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has directed the quarters concerned to spearhead stringent enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and mass mobilization adherence to safety guidelines in the wake of surge in COVID-19 infections across the country.
In a meeting held in Islamabad, the NCOC took a detailed review of epidemic curve chart data, prevailing positivity ratio of COVID-19, micro and smart lockdown imposed and implementation of the SOPs.
The forum was informed that the positivity ratio of coronavirus cases is surging for the past three weeks whereas all other indicators are showing a rising trend.
The NCOC decided that no complacency in adherence to SOPs particularly mask wearing and social distancing can be allowed as it might escalate the contagion.
The meeting also decided to launch effective media campaign for education and awareness of masses with messages emphasizing strict compliance of SOPs.
