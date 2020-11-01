73rd Independence Day of Gilgit Baltistan being celebrated with traditional zeal today

GILGIT - The 73rd Independence Day of Gilgit Baltistan (G-B) is being marked with traditional zeal and fervour today (Sunday).

It was on this day in 1947, when people of Gilgit Baltistan led by Gilgit Scouts stood against Dogra Governor, Brigadier Ghansara Singh and arrested him.

They also announced liberation of Gilgit-Baltistan from Dogra rule and hoisted national flag of Pakistan, the Radio Pakistan reported.

The main function of the day will be held at Helipad Ground in Gilgit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to visit Gilgit Baltistan today to grace the occasion.

