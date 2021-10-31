Another three trucks of relief goods from Pakistan reach Afghanistan
Web Desk
08:51 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
Another three trucks of relief goods from Pakistan reach Afghanistan
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has handed over three more trucks loaded with relief goods to Afghanistan, where only 5 percent of the people have access to enough food to survive.

The trucks carrying 28 tons of essential commodities were handed over to Afghan authorities at Torkham crossing.

The aid was sent by Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum and Save the Children.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmed Khan called on interim Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and discussed strengthening of bilateral engagement including humanitarian field, trade and movement of people.

Over 22.8 millions Afghans, who constitute nearly half of the total population of the country, are facing food insecurity.

Also this week, the United States announced more than 144 million dollars in humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The assistance is provided directly to independent non-governmental organisations for onward distribution among the people of Afghanistan.

Taliban appoint diplomatic staff at Afghan ... 07:48 PM | 29 Oct, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The Taliban have sent their diplomatic staff to Pakistan in order to make Afghanistan’s embassy ...

More From This Category
TLP 'gives up' demand for expulsion of French ...
09:38 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
Saudi Vision 2030 provides opportunities to ...
06:14 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
Indian PM Modi's plane flies over Pakistan ...
05:00 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
‘NUSRET 2021’ – Pakistan Navy joins 8th ...
03:12 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
UK £7m program to strengthen Pakistan’s ...
03:52 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
OGRA, energy ministry officials arrested in 2020 ...
01:06 PM | 31 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ushna Shah's Halloween look invites severe criticism
05:40 PM | 31 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr