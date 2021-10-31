Another three trucks of relief goods from Pakistan reach Afghanistan
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has handed over three more trucks loaded with relief goods to Afghanistan, where only 5 percent of the people have access to enough food to survive.
The trucks carrying 28 tons of essential commodities were handed over to Afghan authorities at Torkham crossing.
The aid was sent by Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum and Save the Children.
Meanwhile, Pakistan's Ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmed Khan called on interim Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and discussed strengthening of bilateral engagement including humanitarian field, trade and movement of people.
Over 22.8 millions Afghans, who constitute nearly half of the total population of the country, are facing food insecurity.
Also this week, the United States announced more than 144 million dollars in humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.
The assistance is provided directly to independent non-governmental organisations for onward distribution among the people of Afghanistan.
Taliban appoint diplomatic staff at Afghan ... 07:48 PM | 29 Oct, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Taliban have sent their diplomatic staff to Pakistan in order to make Afghanistan’s embassy ...
- T20 World Cup - New Zealand thrash India by 8 wickets10:00 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
- TLP 'gives up' demand for expulsion of French ambassador to seal deal ...09:38 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
- Another three trucks of relief goods from Pakistan reach Afghanistan08:51 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
- HBL wins Pakistan’s Best Bank 2021 award08:10 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
- No disruption in digital banking services/alternate delivery channels ...07:11 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
- Urmila Matondkar tests positive for coronavirus04:20 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
- Teaser of ‘Khel Khel Mein’ featuring Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas ...03:27 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
- Sadia Khan’s video with Jaaved Jaaferi goes viral01:30 PM | 31 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021