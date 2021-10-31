Another three trucks of relief goods from Pakistan reach Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has handed over three more trucks loaded with relief goods to Afghanistan, where only 5 percent of the people have access to enough food to survive.

The trucks carrying 28 tons of essential commodities were handed over to Afghan authorities at Torkham crossing.

The aid was sent by Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum and Save the Children.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Ambassador to Kabul, Mansoor Ahmed Khan called on interim Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and discussed strengthening of bilateral engagement including humanitarian field, trade and movement of people.

Over 22.8 millions Afghans, who constitute nearly half of the total population of the country, are facing food insecurity.

Also this week, the United States announced more than 144 million dollars in humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The assistance is provided directly to independent non-governmental organisations for onward distribution among the people of Afghanistan.